Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $273.72 Million as Share Price Declined; As Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose, Kings Point Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.34. About 4.25M shares traded or 40.24% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.88 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.98M, up from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 2.26M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.35M shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $425.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 14.62 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DGS) by 9,759 shares to 75,441 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 113,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).