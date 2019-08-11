Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake by $59.94 Million; Stock Value Declined; Workday Cl A (WDAY) Holding Lifted by Essex Investment Management Co Llc

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41M, up from 5.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.88. About 2.12 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Cl A (WDAY) by 60.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 3,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 9,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 6,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $191.52. About 977,037 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,601 are held by Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 58,541 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.1% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 24,141 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 42,377 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 114 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 237,425 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers accumulated 42,160 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 1,210 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 15,138 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com reported 1,700 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 19 are held by Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc Com New (NASDAQ:USCR) by 59,984 shares to 39,670 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kushco Hldgs Inc Com by 70,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,089 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Com N.

