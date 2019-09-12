Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding; Usca Ria Has Trimmed Packaging Amer (PKG) Position

Usca Ria Llc decreased Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) stake by 16.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Usca Ria Llc sold 7,920 shares as Packaging Corp Amer (PKG)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Usca Ria Llc holds 41,135 shares with $3.92 million value, down from 49,055 last quarter. Packaging Corp Amer now has $10.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.21. About 622,090 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) stake by 384.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp acquired 3.85 million shares as Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR)’s stock rose 0.14%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 4.85M shares with $679.86M value, up from 1.00 million last quarter. Marriott Intl Inc New now has $44.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.73. About 772,065 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS SEEING REALLY TIGHT CONSTRUCTION MARKETS; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China

Usca Ria Llc increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) stake by 9,113 shares to 47,930 valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 2,671 shares and now owns 27,012 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is -8.28% below currents $107.21 stock price. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of PKG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) earned “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. The rating was downgraded by Stephens on Friday, April 26 to “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 34,998 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Earnest Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.18% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Mariner Limited Co reported 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability stated it has 2.15 million shares. Amp Capital Investors stated it has 69,994 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Central State Bank And Trust has 11,552 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% or 2,472 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services reported 34,264 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 17,337 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 35,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bartlett Llc holds 0% or 413 shares.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 EPS, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $187.56 million for 14.03 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marriott International has $14100 highest and $12500 lowest target. $134’s average target is 0.96% above currents $132.73 stock price. Marriott International had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 7. Raymond James maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral”. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, May 21. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo.