Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position as Valuation Declined; Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Holder Cibc World Markets Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc analyzed 54,800 shares as the company's stock declined 3.19% . The institutional investor held 165,800 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, down from 220,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $981.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 123,512 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS FOR 60C/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation to Acquire Willbros; 29/03/2018 – Primoris to Buy Willbros, Combining $6 Billion in Chemical, Energy Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP - TOTAL BACKLOG OF $2.6 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS GETS 4 NEW MSAS W/ APPROX VALUE $63M;

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 573,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.74M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $182.91. About 2.31M shares traded or 31.87% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold PRIM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.36 million shares or 4.80% more from 36.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 1.59M shares. Art Limited Com reported 13,810 shares. Paloma Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.02% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Carroll Finance Assoc invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Alps Advisors holds 17,102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 6,465 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 726,450 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation holds 216,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 30,370 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 51,403 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 17,211 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% stake. 12,173 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 46,000 shares.

Analysts await Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PRIM’s profit will be $35.18 million for 6.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Primoris Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 97.14% EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 104,091 shares to 105,091 shares, valued at $199.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Heavy Civil Award Valued Over $18 Million – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Primoris receives industrial award valued over $71M – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primoris Services Corporation Appoints Carla S. Mashinski as a Member of Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Taps Mongeau For Board Seat – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern to present at Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Natl Fincl Bank In holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,990 shares. New Vernon Investment Mngmt has 1.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc has 1,478 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 27,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Scotia Cap Inc accumulated 7,460 shares. Palestra Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 4.65% stake. Amica Mutual Insur Com holds 7,913 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp invested in 0% or 2,673 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,782 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability holds 180,306 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth holds 2,192 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Inc owns 15,969 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 16.57 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.