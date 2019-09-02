Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lowered By $226.27 Million Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Valvoline (VVV) Shorts Decreased By 6.58%

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) had a decrease of 6.58% in short interest. VVV’s SI was 6.11M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.58% from 6.54 million shares previously. With 1.16M avg volume, 5 days are for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)’s short sellers to cover VVV’s short positions. The SI to Valvoline Inc’s float is 3.26%. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 1.78M shares traded or 63.54% up from the average. Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has declined 9.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VVV News: 20/04/2018 – Valvoline Announces Opening Of Acquired Quick-Lube Center In Greeneville, Tennessee; 02/05/2018 – Valvoline 2Q EPS 33c; 09/03/2018 – Valvoline Announces Opening of New Quick-Lube Center in Kansas City; 06/03/2018 Valvoline Introduces Low-Speed Pre-Ignition Protection Across Motor Oil Portfolio; 17/05/2018 – Valvoline: Great Canadian Oil Change Has 73 Franchised Stores in Five Canadian Provinces; 08/03/2018 – Valvoline Announces Opening of New Quick-Lube Center in Greater Boston Area; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valvoline Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVV); 02/05/2018 – VALVOLINE SEES INVESTING ABOUT $70M IN NEW PLANT IN CHINA; 17/05/2018 – Valvoline to Acquire Great Canadian Oil Change, Its First Intl Quick-Lube Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Valvoline To Acquire Great Canadian Oil Change, Its First International Quick-Lube Acquisition

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 34.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.35M shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 2.55M shares with $425.92 million value, down from 3.90 million last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $111.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,010 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 6.96 million shares. Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 60,000 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Co reported 425,125 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 311,153 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,452 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Alphamark Advsr Lc holds 0.04% or 595 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Legal General Public Limited Company accumulated 0.49% or 5.14M shares. L And S Advsrs accumulated 0.82% or 36,371 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.35% or 68,615 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa has invested 0.98% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 2,288 were reported by Carlson. Kistler holds 2,238 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 12.90% above currents $161.96 stock price. Union Pacific had 14 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased Qorvo Inc stake by 147,493 shares to 2.95M valued at $211.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 2.14 million shares and now owns 5.88 million shares. Linde Plc was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Valvoline (NYSE:VVV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valvoline has $2500 highest and $20 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 8.41% above currents $22.6 stock price. Valvoline had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $2400 target in Monday, July 1 report. Citigroup maintained Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.