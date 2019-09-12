Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $299.59 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $64.68 Million as Valuation Rose

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 69.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 4.32M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $730.57 million, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $167.12. About 773,541 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 351 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 31,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 billion, down from 31,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $195.22. About 1.28 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 409,004 shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $212.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.11 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 3,900 shares to 16,800 shares, valued at $1.46B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 5,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,985 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).