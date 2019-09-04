Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Increased Marriott Intl New (MAR) Position by $307.06 Million; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $7.88 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 146.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516.98 million, up from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $124.27. About 1.64 million shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Trav; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 08/05/2018 – Marriott tops profit estimates on higher prices, travel demand; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 281,600 shares as the company's stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01 million, down from 836,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 1.14M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 60,000 shares to 843,625 shares, valued at $23.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forterra Inc by 134,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 60,000 shares to 843,625 shares, valued at $23.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forterra Inc by 134,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.97 million for 18.65 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation accumulated 2.89M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0.04% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 901,665 shares. Brigade Limited Partnership owns 555,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited holds 1.07 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 11,600 shares. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 41,077 shares. 51,899 are held by Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Sterling Lc reported 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 53,460 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 16,800 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 14,651 shares. Redwood Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1.19 million shares stake. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 10.08 million shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Jane Street Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 13,769 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 53,392 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Amer National Bank & Trust invested in 0.49% or 54,206 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Lazard Asset Ltd Co owns 5,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc reported 48,992 shares stake. Hilton Capital Lc holds 2,900 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability reported 14,787 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Washington Trust has 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 3,901 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 0.1% or 19.97 million shares. Arrow Financial Corp reported 0.39% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Qci Asset Management Ny owns 553 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 4,021 were reported by Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc). Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested 0.18% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 29,068 shares.