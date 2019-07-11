Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $226.27 Million; Share Value Rose; Macquarie Infrastr Co Memb (MIC) Stock Value Declined While Patten & Patten Has Trimmed Holding by $1.21 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.55 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.92M, down from 3.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 1.39M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb (MIC) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 29,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,944 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 125,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 311,177 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has risen 9.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers –; 23/04/2018 – ALIGNED ENERGY REPORTS NEW MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastruc; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 1Q EPS 91c; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA: INTENT TO BUY ADDED SHRS OF MIC; 16/03/2018 – MIC SAYS ONLY ONE PIPELINE SUBJECT TO FERC RATE REGULATION; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS; 13/03/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RATIO ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2019; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,295 shares to 10,827 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 113.33% or $0.51 from last year’s $0.45 per share. MIC’s profit will be $82.61M for 10.77 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 681,097 shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $530.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

