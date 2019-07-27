Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position as Stock Rose; Cipher Capital LP Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.55M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.92M, down from 3.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 254.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 31,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,579 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 12,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Trust Na, a Missouri-based fund reported 61,867 shares. Kistler invested in 14,698 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davenport And Limited Liability Company accumulated 357,120 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockshelter Limited Co has 84,132 shares for 3.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Advsr Limited Co has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,701 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.52% or 103,814 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 2.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,633 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smithbridge Asset Management De owns 6,035 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,948 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cs Mckee LP holds 179,400 shares. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 86,263 shares to 8,156 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,049 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 541,653 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $255.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

