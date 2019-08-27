Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Connectone Bancorp Has 1.18 Sentiment

Connectone Bancorp Inc (CNOB) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 52 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 44 cut down and sold equity positions in Connectone Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 20.36 million shares, up from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Connectone Bancorp Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 37 New Position: 15.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 34.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.35 million shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 2.55M shares with $425.92 million value, down from 3.90M last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $111.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $158.47. About 1.37 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15

Seidman Lawrence B holds 6.26% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for 390,781 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 124,300 shares or 4.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc has 2.72% invested in the company for 788,261 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.99% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 636,193 shares.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $702.82 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 9.72 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans.

The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 20,728 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) has declined 7.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CBLK, BKJ, and TRCB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 40% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $21.21M for 8.28 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 15.39% above currents $158.47 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, June 13. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

