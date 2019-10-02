Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Shares Declined; Signalpoint Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Starbucks (SBUX)

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 100.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,998 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 3,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $86.51. About 6.81 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 573,297 shares as the company's stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.74 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.54M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich Berg has invested 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aldebaran Inc holds 1.64% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 28,390 shares. Diversified Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 18,812 shares. Finemark Natl Bank And has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 959,194 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 10 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com. Fruth Inv Mngmt accumulated 88,099 shares. Penobscot Mgmt has 3,190 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Co holds 0.16% or 181,655 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 0.07% or 8,300 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 0.02% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. 13,995 were reported by Benin Corp. Curbstone Fincl Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,100 shares. Moreover, Baltimore has 0.08% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,340 shares.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 3,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $27.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.85 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.