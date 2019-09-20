Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Position as Share Value Declined; Bbt Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in National Cinemedia (NCMI) as Stock Price Rose

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 550,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.33M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694.00M, down from 5.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 3.37 million shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $674.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 1.27 million shares traded or 204.28% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Investment Lp stated it has 10,138 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 43,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 25,480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De owns 101,506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0% stake. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 39,347 shares. Opus Cap Gru Limited Com holds 0.04% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) or 21,512 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation owns 49,165 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 10,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset has 796 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 53,359 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 16,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10.35M shares or 0.65% of the stock. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 4.66 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 2.96% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Maryland-based Df Dent has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tower Bridge Advisors reported 62,631 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cannell Peter B And Co Inc holds 53,337 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 127 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 92,500 shares. Moreover, Lynch & Associate In has 1.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 26,493 shares. Allstate accumulated 0.09% or 37,882 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 348,181 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 2.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 123,721 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 221,985 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Ltd stated it has 367,101 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Benin Management stated it has 15,177 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 39,528 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 910,786 shares to 3.83M shares, valued at $200.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).