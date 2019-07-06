Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Cut Holding in Sap Se (SAP) by $245.11 Million as Stock Rose; Alyeska Investment Group LP Cut Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding as Valuation Rose

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.54 million, down from 4.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.16. About 471,257 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP admits misconduct in South Africa Gupta deals; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Aicha Evans, Diane Greene, Friederike Rotsch to Join Board Immediately; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 22/05/2018 – SAP Simplifies Communication and Connectivity with SAP® Live Link 365; 02/05/2018 – EY receives 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award for Customers’ Choice Partner of the Year; 08/03/2018 – Ameri100 Leverages Client Base for First SAP Cloud Platform Award; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 13/04/2018 – SAP BOARD EXTENDS CONTRACT OF EXEC BOARD MEMBER STEFAN RIES; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS ENDING ALL SALES COMMISSIONS ON PUBLIC SECTOR DEALS IN COUNTRIES WITH POOR CORRUPTION RATINGS; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 98.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 241,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,587 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 246,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.76. About 529,238 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 681,097 shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $530.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 541,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “SAP To Post Revenue Higher Than $34 Billion In 2020? – Forbes” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SAP acquires Qualtrics International just before IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on November 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “SAP SE declares EUR 1.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “SAP SE: SAP Recognized as a Leader in 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 31.69 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.02% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Disney, Alphabet And Super Bowl Players – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continue Snoozing On MDU Resources – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan Announces New Presidents For Southern & Gulf Coast And Central Divisions – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 55,315 shares to 772,315 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 28,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 21.14% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.23 per share. VMC’s profit will be $192.75 million for 23.45 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 223.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 3,973 shares. Scout Incorporated reported 153,154 shares. B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt has 24,141 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar has 24,425 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp holds 11,621 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 18,547 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd stated it has 26,482 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 265,300 are held by Polar Asset Management Prtnrs. First Allied Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 2,784 shares. Cwm Limited Co invested in 0% or 245 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 66,322 shares. Monetary Management Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).