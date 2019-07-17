Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Cut Holding in Marriott Intl New (Call) (MAR) by $84.54 Million as Shares Rose; Ftb Advisors Has Increased Stake in International Bus Mach Com Usd0.20 (IBM) as Share Price Declined

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (MAR) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 676,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09M, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 771,849 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Trav; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in International Bus Mach Corp Com Usd0.20 (IBM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 15,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,479 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 74,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in International Bus Mach Corp Com Usd0.20 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 2.93M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $522.79 million for 22.92 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 541,653 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $255.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 373,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

