Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $59.94 Million; Eagle Asset Management Increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position by $22.25 Million as Stock Value Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 463,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.35 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration and Mortgage Practices; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo investors back leaders despite protests; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Wells Fargo fined $1 billion federal regulators for mortgage, auto lending abuse; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo reportedly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41 million, up from 5.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 5.24 million shares traded or 39.21% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,013 shares to 104,428 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welbilt Inc by 780,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,341 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison And has invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Notis has invested 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.6% or 555,442 shares. 319,972 were accumulated by Logan Management Inc. Zwj Counsel Incorporated invested in 20,585 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Company has 811,157 shares. Ntv Asset Lc reported 0.31% stake. Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Ltd accumulated 550 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.43% or 413,162 shares. 5.01M are owned by Voya Invest Ltd Liability Co. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 17,789 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. California-based Meridian Inv Counsel has invested 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Choate Invest Advisors accumulated 54,530 shares. Adirondack Trust, a New York-based fund reported 3,845 shares.