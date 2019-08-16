Soroban Capital Partners LP Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $226.27 Million as Shares Rose; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $534,000

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82M, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 2.55M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.92M, down from 3.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 2.65 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.71 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year's $2.15 per share. UNP's profit will be $1.71B for 16.71 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.46 million shares to 4.13M shares, valued at $516.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 24,800 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,100 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.