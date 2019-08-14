Soroban Capital Partners LP Decreased Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $165.96 Million as Share Price Declined; Harvest Management Holding in Red Hat (RHT) Decreased by $364,000

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 892,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.42M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $171.46. About 1.06M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.53 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga" on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance" published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance" on May 07, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Inc invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Becker Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,523 shares. 23,168 were reported by Oppenheimer And Commerce. Monarch Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.28% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Scopus Asset Management Lp reported 300,000 shares. The Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc LP has invested 1.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca holds 0.04% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 0.13% or 13,789 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.03% stake. Plancorp Lc holds 0.09% or 1,283 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 60,582 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.2% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 541,653 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $255.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 20,018 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 11.52 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 70,108 shares. Moreover, Stevens Capital Management Lp has 0.37% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 584 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.07% or 82,307 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.3% or 202,896 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 28,469 shares. Amer Natl Insurance Communications Tx owns 43,160 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv accumulated 9,503 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company reported 75,601 shares. Natixis holds 0.19% or 168,643 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 312,378 shares. Farmers Bank reported 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings.