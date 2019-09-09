Soroban Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position as Stock Rose; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Raised Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Position

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video); 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp analyzed 1.35 million shares as the company's stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 2.55M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.92 million, down from 3.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $113.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.06 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha" published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,453 shares. 2.07 million are held by Invesco Ltd. Sands Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 40,834 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associate owns 1,210 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.34% or 8.23M shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,208 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% or 40,010 shares. 4,497 are owned by Caprock Gp. Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.93% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation holds 0% or 2,418 shares in its portfolio. Elm Limited Company stated it has 4,802 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 2,009 are held by Koshinski Asset Mngmt.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 681,097 shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $530.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.