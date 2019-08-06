Soroban Capital Partners LP Cut Marriott Intl New (Call) (MAR) Stake by $84.54 Million; Stock Rose; Barometer Capital Management Holding In Fiserv (FISV) Was Has Lifted

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (MAR) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 676,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09 million, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.01. About 2.77 million shares traded or 68.87% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $136; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL DECLARES AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 67,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 180,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91 million, up from 112,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $102.89. About 2.25 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,429 were reported by Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp. Riverhead Mgmt Llc has invested 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 32,325 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wagner Bowman Corp invested in 0.05% or 2,309 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 29,275 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Com holds 2.13% or 78,454 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 70,911 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 78,001 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dudley Shanley accumulated 7.92% or 346,750 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 119,363 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 9,608 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.09% or 20,700 shares in its portfolio. 1 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 33,800 shares to 179,500 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES) by 241,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,350 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

