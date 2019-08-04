Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sophiris Bio Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk & Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta, while its volatility is 186.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 394.07% at a $4.83 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 20% respectively. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.