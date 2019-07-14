Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and has 12.1 Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sophiris Bio Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 360.00% and an $4.83 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.9% and 43.1%. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.3% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.