Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 84 93.60 N/A -2.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sophiris Bio Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 360.00% for Sophiris Bio Inc. with consensus price target of $4.83. Competitively Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $185, with potential upside of 112.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sophiris Bio Inc. looks more robust than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 67.8% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 64.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.