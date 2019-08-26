Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

As Biotechnology companies, Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.72 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Volatility & Risk

Sophiris Bio Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.86. From a competition point of view, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta which is 171.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.83, while its potential upside is 397.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 60.5%. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.85%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.