Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Both Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.75 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sophiris Bio Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.86 beta. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and has 10.7 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sophiris Bio Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, with potential upside of 526.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance while PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.