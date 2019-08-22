Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.62 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sophiris Bio Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility & Risk

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta, while its volatility is 186.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 2.2 beta is the reason why it is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 396.86% at a $4.83 consensus target price. Competitively La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has an average target price of $25.33, with potential upside of 147.85%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.