Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

This is a contrast between Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and IMV Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sophiris Bio Inc. and IMV Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and IMV Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. has an average price target of $6, and a 784.96% upside potential. On the other hand, IMV Inc.’s potential upside is 251.60% and its consensus price target is $11.25. The information presented earlier suggests that Sophiris Bio Inc. looks more robust than IMV Inc. as far as analyst view.

Roughly 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.5% of IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, IMV Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance.

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors IMV Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.