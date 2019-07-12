Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sophiris Bio Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.83 beta. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. Its rival Forward Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 405.76% at a $4.83 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.