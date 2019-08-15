Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.38 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta, while its volatility is 186.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. Its rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 383.00% and an $4.83 consensus target price. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 319.58% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 82.5%. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.85%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.