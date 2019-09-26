Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

Both Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sophiris Bio Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. has an average target price of $6, and a 903.34% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 28.21%. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.85%. Competitively, 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.