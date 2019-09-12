Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sophiris Bio Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.83, while its potential upside is 531.46%. Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 132.84%. The results provided earlier shows that Sophiris Bio Inc. appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 90.4% respectively. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.