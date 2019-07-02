Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (:)

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (:) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sophiris Bio Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sophiris Bio Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Sophiris Bio Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$4.83 is Sophiris Bio Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 415.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 159.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.