Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

As Biotechnology companies, Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Celyad SA 20 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sophiris Bio Inc. and Celyad SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sophiris Bio Inc. and Celyad SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Celyad SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 360.00% for Sophiris Bio Inc. with consensus price target of $4.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.09% are Celyad SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance while Celyad SA has 5.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Celyad SA.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.