Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sophiris Bio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.86 beta means Sophiris Bio Inc.’s volatility is 186.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 425.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $4.83. Competitively the average price target of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 134.38% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sophiris Bio Inc. looks more robust than Cassava Sciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.