Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.86 beta means Sophiris Bio Inc.’s volatility is 186.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 436.91% for Sophiris Bio Inc. with consensus price target of $4.83. Competitively Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, with potential upside of 144.90%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 11.4% respectively. 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.