Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 54.43 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Arvinas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$4.83 is Sophiris Bio Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 385.43%. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s average price target is $31.5, while its potential upside is 31.41%. Based on the results shown earlier, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.