Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Since Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 19.09 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Risk and Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s current beta is 2.86 and it happens to be 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.7 and its Quick Ratio is 12.7. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. has an average price target of $4.83, and a 378.22% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.