Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Both Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sophiris Bio Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1%

Risk & Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.83. Akari Therapeutics Plc on the other hand, has -3.61 beta which makes it 461.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Sophiris Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 364.42% at a $4.83 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.9% and 5.8%. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.