Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Both Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 7.54 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sophiris Bio Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk and Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta, while its volatility is 186.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, 22nd Century Group Inc. has beta of 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor 22nd Century Group Inc. are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sophiris Bio Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 422.56% upside potential and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.