Sophiris Bio, Inc. (SPHS) Reaches $0.64 52-Week Low; South Dakota Investment Council Has Decreased Cytokinetics (CYTK) Holding

South Dakota Investment Council decreased Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) stake by 36.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council sold 170,994 shares as Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)’s stock rose 46.51%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 301,964 shares with $3.40 million value, down from 472,958 last quarter. Cytokinetics Inc now has $762.83M valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 343,751 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY

The stock of Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.62 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.64 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $22.80 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $0.62 price target is reached, the company will be worth $912,080 less. The stock decreased 5.83% or $0.0397 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6414. About 143,458 shares traded. Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) has declined 65.26% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SPHS News: 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO – EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS ARE INITIATED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sophiris Bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPHS); 21/03/2018 – SOPHIRIS – EXPECTS CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS; 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE OF $22.1 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $19.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Sophiris Bio 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 21/03/2018 Sophiris Bio 4Q Loss/Shr 13c

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company has market cap of $22.80 million. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia , as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate.

More notable recent Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sophiris Bio secures $4M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SPHS: Awaiting Feedback from FDA on Phase 3 Plan for Topsalysin in Prostate Cancerâ€¦ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sophiris Bio to Present at the HC Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Merck HIV Drugs, Five Prime CEO Quits, HTG Molecular Announces Secondary Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sophiris Bio Announces $4.0 Million Registered Direct Offering – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Sophiris Bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Cytokinetics, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

