Sophiris Bio, Inc. (SPHS) Reaches $0.59 Yearly Low; KLA (KLAC) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Among 9 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $160.56’s average target is 0.17% above currents $160.28 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 20 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18000 target in Monday, September 23 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of KLAC in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. Goldman Sachs maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $107 target. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 23. See KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $156.5000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

18/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $152.0000 New Target: $162.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

23/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $126.0000 New Target: $156.5000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $133.0000 Maintain

The stock of Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.54 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.59 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $20.27 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $0.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.82 million less. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.59. About 65,139 shares traded. Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) has declined 65.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SPHS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sophiris Bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPHS); 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO – EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS ARE INITIATED; 21/03/2018 – SOPHIRIS – EXPECTS CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS; 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE OF $22.1 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $19.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Sophiris Bio 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 21/03/2018 Sophiris Bio 4Q Loss/Shr 13c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Sophiris Bio, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.31 million shares or 6.91% less from 2.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Ltd Liability Com has 243,523 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) for 2,913 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 5,000 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS). Vanguard Gp accumulated 1.27 million shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,171 shares. Illinois-based One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS). Budros Ruhlin & Roe reported 40,000 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,704 shares or 0% of the stock. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 34,328 shares. Hikari Ltd accumulated 300,900 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Sabby Ltd reported 52,685 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS).

More notable recent Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Leaps On Trial Results, Pacira Set To Join SmallCap 600 Index, Positive Readout For Amgen’s Blood Cancer Drug – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sophiris Bio to Present at the HC Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sandoz Recalls Ulcer Drug, Anchiano Strikes Agreement With ADT Pharma, Proteon Announces Reverse Merger – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SPHS: Awaiting Feedback from FDA on Phase 3 Plan for Topsalysin in Prostate Cancerâ€¦ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company has market cap of $20.27 million. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia , as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate.

Analysts await Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Sophiris Bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold KLA Corporation shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank & holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Ltd Llc has 30,576 shares. Clal Insurance Entertainment Ltd stated it has 36,614 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 7,571 shares. Legal General Group Public Llc owns 1.18M shares. 352,243 are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 4,408 shares. Miles Capital holds 1,922 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 98 shares. Shelton Mgmt invested 0.1% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hilton Llc reported 50 shares stake. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark owns 1,621 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company has 26,725 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.53 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 21.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KLAC gains bull on semi equip optimism – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KLA target boosted after investor day – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of KLA Corporation- KLAC – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble’s Latest Module to Expand Fleet Management Presence – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.