Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Contrasting side by side

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 27.62M -0.19 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 34 0.00 30.82M -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sophiris Bio Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 3,434,042,024.12% 582.1% -40.2% Zai Lab Limited 90,620,405.76% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.5. Zai Lab Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 939.32% for Sophiris Bio Inc. with average price target of $6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 60.9% respectively. 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. was less bullish than Zai Lab Limited.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.