Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Contrasting side by side

Both Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 131.18 N/A -2.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 360.00% and an $4.83 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 51% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. was less bearish than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.