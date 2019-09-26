Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Comparison side by side

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 10.83 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk & Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta, while its volatility is 186.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 900.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus price target and a 25.90% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.