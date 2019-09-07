Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Contrasting side by side

Both Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility & Risk

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta, while its volatility is 186.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Synthetic Biologics Inc. which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sophiris Bio Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 527.27% and an $4.83 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 13.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.