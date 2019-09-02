Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Comparison side by side

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sophiris Bio Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta, while its volatility is 186.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.7 and 9.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, with potential upside of 515.37%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 consensus price target and a 241.01% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sophiris Bio Inc. looks more robust than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.