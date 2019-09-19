Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparison side by side

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.89 N/A -3.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sophiris Bio Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sophiris Bio Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.86 shows that Sophiris Bio Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Recro Pharma Inc.’s 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Recro Pharma Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Recro Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sophiris Bio Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 747.94% for Sophiris Bio Inc. with average target price of $6. On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -28.51% and its average target price is $8.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Recro Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.