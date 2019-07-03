Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparing side by side

Both Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sophiris Bio Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sophiris Bio Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s current beta is 2.83 and it happens to be 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 415.31% and an $4.83 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 706.82% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.