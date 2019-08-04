Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Comparing side by side

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 21.06 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sophiris Bio Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.86 beta means Sophiris Bio Inc.’s volatility is 186.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, MediWound Ltd. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. MediWound Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and MediWound Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.83, and a 394.07% upside potential. On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 350.58% and its consensus price target is $11.67. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than MediWound Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.