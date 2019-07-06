Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparison side by side

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sophiris Bio Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.83 beta indicates that Sophiris Bio Inc. is 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sophiris Bio Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$4.83 is Sophiris Bio Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 408.58%. Competitively the average target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $128, which is potential 25.93% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. was more bearish than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.