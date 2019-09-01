Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sophiris Bio Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.10% -40.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Sophiris Bio Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With average price target of $4.83, Sophiris Bio Inc. has a potential upside of 515.37%. The peers have a potential upside of 141.32%. Given Sophiris Bio Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sophiris Bio Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sophiris Bio Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Sophiris Bio Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a beta of 2.86 and its 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Sophiris Bio Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.